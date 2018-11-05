Aukey’s 1080p DR02 Dash Camera is a must-have for every vehicle at $50, more from $43.50

Aukey Direct via Amazon offers its 1080p DR02 Dash Camera for $50.39 shipped when you use code LJEDJJ98 at checkout. Regularly $70, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. A dash cam is becoming essential to our everyday lives. I just had a license plate stolen from my vehicle, and had I had a rear camera installed, could have caught the thief easily. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Speaking of rear cameras, if you want a system that features both a front and back camera, check out Aukey’s 1080p DR03 system. It’s $125.79 shipped when you use the code FFCVKFKK at checkout and normally fetches around $170.

We’ve also got Anker’s Roav DashCam A1 for $43.50 shipped with an item-specific promo code, along with a great selection of other Anker goods at great prices.

Also, don’t forget to pick up a spare microSD card to store all of your footage on. Aukey doesn’t include one in the box, so that’s a must-have for these dash cameras.

Aukey DR02 Dash Camera features:

Low-profile ‘stealth’ dash cam sits unnoticed behind your rearview mirror, ready to back you up in the event of any incident on the road

Emergency Recording Mode, activated by a built-in gravity sensor, automatically captures unexpected driving incidents and protects them against being overwritten

Easily and securely mount to your windshield in seconds with the included double-sided 3M pads

Powered by your standard car 12/24V socket via the included dual-port USB car charger (with a spare port to charge your phone) and the internal supercapacitor