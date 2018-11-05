Get this factory unlocked iPhone XR for $794 shipped (Tax NH only)

Trusted eBay seller Alldayzip is offering the Unlocked Apple iPhone XR 128GB in Black, Red, and White for $794 shipped with tax only being charged in New Hampshire. Normally $799 + tax in all states, this is one of the first savings we’ve tracked on Apple’s latest iPhone and is the best available.
iPhone XR features:
iPhone XR features the most advanced LCD in a smartphone – a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display with industry-leading color accuracy and an innovative backlight design that allows the screen to stretch into the corners¹. Six stunning new finishes. Advanced Face ID lets you securely unlock your iPhone, log in to apps, and pay with just a glance. The A12 Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine uses real-time machine learning to transform the way you experience photos, gaming, augmented reality, and more. A breakthrough 12MP camera system with Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, enhanced bokeh, and all-new Depth Control. Water resistance². And iOS 12 – the most advanced mobile operating system in the world – with powerful new tools that make iPhone more personal than ever.