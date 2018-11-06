Pick up a 1-year BJ’s Warehouse Inner Circle Membership w/ $65 in coupons for $25

Promotional value expires December 6, 2018. Amount paid never expires. BJ’s coupons will be mailed to the address on file, may take approximately 2 weeks to process, and expire on January 6, 2019. Limit 1 per visit. Valid for new Members only. Valid to use online or in-Club upon enrollment. Voucher will be redeemed and 12-Month Membership period will begin immediately upon purchase of the voucher. Photo identification required when you visit the Club to pick up your Membership Card. Must be 18 or older. Membership is subject to BJ’s current Membership Terms, ask in-Club or go to BJs.com/terms. Purchasers will be enrolled in BJ’s Easy Renewal Program upon first credit or debit card transaction in Club. By enrolling in BJ’s Easy Renewal, you authorize BJ’s to charge the credit or debit card first used at BJ’s after accepting this offer, an annual recurring charge in the amount of the, then standard, Membership fee for all active Memberships on your account, plus tax where applicable on the first day of the month your Membership expires. Cancel or manage your BJ’s Easy Renewal anytime by logging on to your account on BJs.com or by calling Member Care at 844-268-8093. Must provide mailing address and first and last name as you wish for it to appear on your Membership Card at checkout; must also provide email address which Groupon will provide to BJ’s Wholesale Club to facilitate redemption. For more information, see BJ’s privacy policy. Not valid with other offers, discounts, or Groupon Promo Codes. Merchant is solely responsible to purchasers for the care and quality of the advertised goods and services. Offer is not eligible for our promo codes or other discounts.