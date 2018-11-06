Take your iOS productions to the next level with BeatHawk, now 50% off for the holidays

UVI’s BeatHawk music production app for iOS is now 50% off through December 2nd. Regularly $10, you can now download it to all your iOS devices for $4.99. Outside of a very brief freebie sale over a year ago, this is matching the lowest price we have ever tracked. UVI has been steadily updating BeatHawk throughout the year with new content and fixes including iOS 12 compatibility. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds all-time. More details below.

While you will find some IAPs attached to this one, that is to be expected for music products like this. It comes with “2 factory sound packs” including “2,000+ samples, 290 presets and dozens of loops.” It will also play nice with your other iOS music gear with features like Ableton Link, Inter-App Audio, Audio Unit v3 Plugin, Audiobus and AudioCopy.

iOS Universal: BeatHawk: $5 (Reg. $10)

BeatHawk: