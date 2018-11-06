Pelican’s IP67 Waterproof Case is at a new Amazon all-time low of $40.50 (20% off)

Amazon offers the Pelican 1170 Case with Foam Inserts in silver or desert tan for $40.38 shipped. That’s good for a nearly 20% discount from the going rate at B&H and is down to a new Amazon all-time low. This IP67-rated waterproof case protects your gear with double throw latches, an automatic pressure equalization valve, and more. Over 900 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.
If you don’t need as much space as the 1170 case offers, the Pelican 1120 Case is $14 less and still offers the same water resistance and protection.
Pelican 1170 Case features:
- Waterproof protection (IP67) that delivers crushproof and dustproof protection for your camera, GoPro, gun, or other portable electronics and equipment
- Features: O-ring watertight seal, Pick N Pluck foam, double throw latches, automatic pressure equalization valve
- Dimensions: 10.54″ x 6.04″ x 3.16″ ; EXTERIOR – 11.64″ x 8.34″ x 3.78″
- Meets US and worldwide military standards for water resistance and crushproof, dustproof protection.
- Lifetime warranty. Made in the USA. You break it, we replace it … forever!