Pelican’s IP67 Waterproof Case is at a new Amazon all-time low of $40.50 (20% off)

- Nov. 6th 2018 4:48 pm ET

$50 $40.50
Amazon offers the Pelican 1170 Case with Foam Inserts in silver or desert tan for $40.38 shipped. That’s good for a nearly 20% discount from the going rate at B&H and is down to a new Amazon all-time low. This IP67-rated waterproof case protects your gear with double throw latches, an automatic pressure equalization valve, and more. Over 900 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

If you don’t need as much space as the 1170 case offers, the Pelican 1120 Case is $14 less and still offers the same water resistance and protection. 

Pelican 1170 Case features:

  • Waterproof protection (IP67) that delivers crushproof and dustproof protection for your camera, GoPro, gun, or other portable electronics and equipment
  • Features: O-ring watertight seal, Pick N Pluck foam, double throw latches, automatic pressure equalization valve 
  • Dimensions: 10.54″ x 6.04″ x 3.16″ ; EXTERIOR – 11.64″ x 8.34″ x 3.78″
  • Meets US and worldwide military standards for water resistance and crushproof, dustproof protection. 
  • Lifetime warranty. Made in the USA. You break it, we replace it … forever!
