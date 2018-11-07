Build mobile games like Fortnite with this App Development Kit for $29

Many of us would love to develop apps or mobile games for a living. The Complete Mobile App & Game Development Kit provides everything you need as a new developer — training, software, assets, and more. You can grab the bundle now for just $29 at 9to5Toys Specials.

Whether you’re just starting out or looking to turn your hobby into a business, this bundle can give you a boost. While the courses provide expert knowhow, you also get useful tools and great stock models. Here’s the lineup:

Echoes III ($9.99 Value) — see what AppGameKit can do by playing this thrilling shooter

AppGameKit: Games Pack 2 ($4.99 Value) — get 13 more titles that showcase AppGameKit

AppGameKit: Games Pack 1 ($4.99 Value) — yet more AppGameKit inspiration

AppGameKit VR ($29.99 Value) — learn how to build your own virtual reality games

AppGameKit: 3D Asset Pack ($4.99 Value) — 250 low-polygon 3D models for your own projects

AppGameKit: Giant Asset Pack 1 ($19.99 Value) — get access to over 2,000 individual sprites

AppGameKit: Visual Editor ($49.99 Value) — start designing games using drag and drop controls

The Official AppGameKit Tutorial Guide: Vol 1 ($39.99 Value) — learn AppGameKit inside out with this 1,000-page guide

AppGameKit: Easy Game Development ($79.99 Value) — start creating games for multiple platforms from scratch

Order now for $29 to get lifetime access to the Complete Mobile App & Game Development Kit.