Add GearWrench’s 49-pc. Socket Set to your shop for $102 shipped (Reg. $135+)

Amazon is offering the GearWrench 49-pc. 1/2-inch Drive Socket Set for $102 shipped. That’s $35 off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $18. This set comes in a portable case with a removable lid, meaning it is cinch to haul and offers easy access. It is currently backordered 2-4 weeks, but that doesn’t stop you from locking in today’s savings. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Go with a smaller and much more portable solution when you choose the GearWrench 35-pc. MicroDriver Set for $23. It’s rated 4.5/5 stars by 300+ reviewers and is an Amazon best-seller.
GearWrench 49-pc. 1/2-inch Drive Socket Set features:
- 120 position, 3 ratcheting arc ratchet
- Full polish chrome sockets with large hard stamp size markings
- Knurled full polish extensions
- Sockets feature off-corner loading design to reduce fastener rounding
