Nautica’s Pre-Black Friday Sale cuts up to 70% off sitewide with deals from just $20

- Nov. 7th 2018 4:59 pm ET

For a limited time only, Nautica is offering up to 70% off select items during its Pre-Black Friday Sale. Discount is applied at checkout for eligible items. Receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more.

Our top picks for men include:

  • Sueded Jersey Long Sleeve Henley $20 (Orig. $40): This shirt is a great staple to have in your wardrobe and it can be easily layered during cool weather.
  • Water Resistant Active Jacket $75 (Orig. $175): Its lightweight material can be worn year-round and it’s available in four colors.
  • Long Sleeve Striped Stretch Shirt $25 (Orig. $70): You can easily dress this shirt up or down with slacks or jeans.
  • Full-Zip Colorblock Vest $32 (Orig. $80): Color-block items are a huge trend this season and this vest has multiple styling options.

Our top picks for women include:

  • Space Dye Drawstring Joggers $24 (Orig. $60): These cozy joggers are perfect for lounging at home.
  • Flyaway Marled Cardigan $30 (Orig. $60): An easy layering cardigan that can be styled overT-shirts, tank tops, dresses, and more.
  • Solid Nautex Full Fleece Jacket $30 (Orig. $60): This jacket is an essential and its soft material will help keep you warm in cool weather.
  • Mock-Neck Top Pullover $36 (Orig. $60): The tie detailing on the sides makes this sweater unique.
