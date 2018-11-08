Dash cameras are becoming essential & more affordable: Record 1080p for $32 shipped

ApemanDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 1080p Dash Camera for $31.94 shipped when you use code 8TG2845X at checkout. Regularly $45, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked and currently the lowest available. Personally, I think a dash cam should be a requirement in every vehicle. It can provide crucial data in an accident and is also great for capturing “oh my word” moments while you drive. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
Be sure to pick up a microSD card to record all of your drives. This 32GB option is just $7 at Amazon and will hold hours of footage of drives.
Apeman 1080p Dash Camera features:
- Simultaneous recording with Super High-Resolution 1080P FHD Lens, and 3” large LCD Screen deliver clearer videos&images and replay the key moment even when high speed driving.
- This car driving recorder employs 170°super wide angle lens. Ultra-wide field of view reduces the blind spots and captures more details, to reserve the real scene.
- With built-in G-sensor, apeman dashboard camera can automatically detect a sudden shake/collision and lock the footage to prevent the video from being overwritten even in loop recording. Accident scene can be truly restored.
- The combination of F1.8 large aperture, WDR, HDR ensures the clarity of images at night. Eliminates the need for an auxiliary light source even in low-light environments, making it easy to obtain sharp, color-accurate images.
- Motion Detection, Seamless Loop Recording, Parking Monitor satisfy your need for daily driving. Simple installation and operation, no need to worry even for a first time user.
Unsure what dash camera you should buy? Check out our roundup of some of the best options available https://t.co/4aRtbQolKQ pic.twitter.com/W7nU5Feq1c
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) September 1, 2018