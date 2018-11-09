Keep your documents & more secure w/ the AmazonBasics biometric safe at $70 (Reg. $110)

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics 0.5-Cubic Foot Biometric Fingerprint Safe for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $110, this is a new all-time low and is the first discount we’ve tracked. A biometric safe is awesome as you don’t have to remember a combination in order to access its contents. If you can’t get the fingerprint reader to work for whatever reason, there’s also a key-based backup to let you in. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

If you need portable security, check out this SentrySafe Fire Safe at $20 shipped. It features a key lock, a carry handle, and will keep your precious documents safe from home or natural disasters. It won’t hold quite as much as the above AmazonBasics safe, however.

AmazonBasics Biometric Safe features:

  • 0.5-cubic-foot safe with fingerprint-touch technology for quick access; ideal for storing important documents, jewelry, and other valuables; achieve greater security compared to a keypad
  • Biometric fingerprint sensor with 500 DPI semiconductor; excellent match speed of less than 1 second; holds up to 50 individual fingerprints; touch lifetime could reach 1,000,000 times
  • Heavy-duty carbon-steel construction (8-gauge steel door and 14-gauge steel body); 2 live-door bolts and pry-resistant concealed hinges for superior security
  • Back-up key for emergency use; includes pre-drilled mounting holes and hardware for floor and wall mounting
  • Exterior measures 13.8 by 9.8 by 9.8 inches (L x W x H); interior space measures 13.6 by 7.5 by 9.7 inches (L x W x H); backed by an AmazonBasics 1-year limited warranty
