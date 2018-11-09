Protect your car’s interior from harmful UV rays with AmazonBasics’ sun shade: $4 shipped

- Nov. 9th 2018 4:55 pm ET

$4
0

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Extra Large Car Windshield Sun Shade for $3.81 shipped. Regularly around $15, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Though colder days are ahead and blocking the heat from your leather seats isn’t as necessary, harmful UV rays can still bake your dash or interior just the same. This sun shade blocks those rays and keeps the inside of your car just like the day you bought it. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

AmazonBasics Car Windshield Sun Shade features:

  • Extra-large car-windshield sun shade keeps the interior of your car cooler
  • High-quality reflective fabric; lightweight and durable
  • Protects your car’s interior from harmful UV rays
  • Folds easily and fits into included storage bag
  • Measures 66 by 36.5 inches; backed by an AmazonBasics limited 1-year warranty
$4

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
AmazonBasics

AmazonBasics

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide