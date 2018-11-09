Keep your network online during power outages w/ this 125VA APC UPS for $20 shipped

Newegg offers the APC BGE90M 125VA 3-Outlet UPS for $19.99 shipped when you use code 19BFDTPC17 at checkout. Normally around $30 or so, this is a match of our last mention and is the best available. A UPS like this is fantastic for keeping your network online during short power outages. Rated 4/5 stars.

A great addition to this budget-friendly APC UPS is a secondary surge protector. You only get three outlets to keep your devices safe with battery backup, so put your savings toward something like AmazonBasics 6-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip 2-Pack for $11 shipped.

APC 125VA 3-Outlet UPS features: