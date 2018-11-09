Keep your network online during power outages w/ this 125VA APC UPS for $20 shipped

- Nov. 9th 2018 5:54 pm ET

$20
0

Newegg offers the APC BGE90M 125VA 3-Outlet UPS for $19.99 shipped when you use code 19BFDTPC17 at checkout. Normally around $30 or so, this is a match of our last mention and is the best available. A UPS like this is fantastic for keeping your network online during short power outages. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

A great addition to this budget-friendly APC UPS is a secondary surge protector. You only get three outlets to keep your devices safe with battery backup, so put your savings toward something like AmazonBasics 6-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip 2-Pack for $11 shipped.

APC 125VA 3-Outlet UPS features:

  • The BGE90 UPS backup battery helps you stay connected to the Internet during power outages
  • Ultra efficient small UPS design maximizes runtime for low-power devices such as Amazon Echo and network routers
  • 4.5 hours of extended runtime provides instant battery power to your critical electronics when the power goes out
  • 3 outlets provide battery backup power and surge protection with convenient USB ports to recharge mobile devices, including tablets, during an outage
$20

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Newegg APC

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide