Enhance photos in seconds powered by AI with Photolemur 3 for $19 (Mac/Windows, Orig. $35)

Many photo editing apps are packed with dozens of confusing controls. Photolemur 3 takes a different approach, using smart tech to enhance your photos automatically. This intelligent app is available now on Mac and Windows for $19 (Orig. $35) via 9to5Toys Specials.

Because every image is different, Photolemur 3 analyzes your photos to find the strengths and weaknesses. The app then applies 12 different adjustments to improve your photos.

For instance, Photolemur 3 can recover white skies, enhance sunsets, and even reduce the haze in landscape shots. The software can also adjust the exposure of your photo, enhance skin tones, and add richness to foliage.

The edits are automatic, but you still retain full control. Through one simple slider, you can easily adjust the look of your photo. Photolemur 3 works with both JPEG and RAW files, and you can also batch process multiple images.

Once you’re happy with the edits, you can share your photos with a couple of clicks.

Order now for $19 to get a single license, or upgrade to a family pack via the deal page for $25.