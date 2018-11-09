Create just about anything w/ Monoprice’s open-box Maker Select 3D Printer v2 at $140 (45% off)

Monoprice offers its open-box Maker Select 3D Printer v2 for $139.99 shipped when code VET150 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a $60 discount from the going rate for an open-box condition model, beats our previous mention by $20, and is one of the best deals we’ve seen. For comparison, a new model sells for $260. This 3D printer is great for those just getting started and features a 50-micron resolution, Wi-Fi connectivity, and an 8x8x8-inch print bed. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 375 customers.
Monoprice makes “every attempt to supply the original accessories for Open Box products” and ships them with the same warranty you’d expect to find on a new item. Use your savings from today’s sale to score some additional printer filament at Amazon.
Maker Select 3D Printer v2 features:
If you’re ready to take your ideas and designs from paper or CAD file to the next level, the Monoprice MAKER SELECT 3D Printer is the perfect starter solution for your needs! Unlike kit-based printers, which require a certain level of knowledge, experience, and time to assemble, the MAKER SELECT 3D Printer is assembled using only 6 screws and includes everything you need tobegin printing right out of the box. It has the ability to print any type of 3D filament and has a price point lower than most DIY kits, making it the best in class choice for your 3D printing needs.