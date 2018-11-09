Create just about anything w/ Monoprice’s open-box Maker Select 3D Printer v2 at $140 (45% off)

Monoprice offers its open-box Maker Select 3D Printer v2 for $139.99 shipped when code VET150 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a $60 discount from the going rate for an open-box condition model, beats our previous mention by $20, and is one of the best deals we’ve seen. For comparison, a new model sells for $260. This 3D printer is great for those just getting started and features a 50-micron resolution, Wi-Fi connectivity, and an 8x8x8-inch print bed. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 375 customers.

Monoprice makes “every attempt to supply the original accessories for Open Box products” and ships them with the same warranty you’d expect to find on a new item. Use your savings from today’s sale to score some additional printer filament at Amazon.

Maker Select 3D Printer v2 features: