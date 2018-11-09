Gift PLAYMOBIL’s Ghostbusters Stay Puft Marshmallow Man for $11 shipped (over 25% off)

Amazon is offering the PLAYMOBIL Ghostbusters Stay Puft Marshmallow Man for $10.95 shipped. Also available at Walmart. That’s over 25% off the typical rate and beats Amazon’s all-time low by $2. This Marshmallow Man toy has moveable arms and is a great gift for the Ghostbusters fan in your life. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If your recipient prefers games over ghost-busting (how?), gift them Jenga for $9. This classic is great for all ages and is rated 4.7/5 stars.

PLAYMOBIL Stay Puft Marshmallow Man features: