New Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can get a Third Gen. Echo Dot for just $1

Amazon is currently offering new Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers a third generation Echo Dot for $1 shipped. In order to lock in the saving, you’ll need to head to this landing page, enter code DOT1 and then sign up for the Music Unlimited subscription. Now when you add the Echo Dot to your cart, it’ll drop to the discounted price. It normally sells for $50, with today’s offer being the lowest we’ve seen on the newly-release Alexa speaker. Note: shipping is delayed a few days, though you can still place your order now. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 800 customers and is a #1 best-seller.

You’ll be able to take advantage of the Amazon Music Unlimited free 30-day trial, meaning you won’t have to pay anything to lock in today’s deal. Though it will auto-renew, so be sure to cancel to avoid any unwanted charges.

For a limited time, subscribe to the monthly Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan or Family Plan and receive a promotional credit in the amount of $48.99 towards an Amazon Echo Dot product. New Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers only. Excludes Echo Plan and Student Plan. Promotional credit expires at 11:59 p.m. (PT) November 13, 2018. Offer only applies to items sold by Amazon.com (look for “sold by Amazon.com” on the product detail page). Items sold by third-party sellers or other Amazon entities will not qualify for this offer. The maximum benefit you may receive from this offer is $48.99. Offer limited to one per customer and account. Offer may not be combined with other offers. To be eligible, you must have created an Amazon.com account prior to November 8, 2018 and your most recent order must have been made with a US credit or debit card. Only available to customers located in the U.S. While supplies last. Offer is non-transferable and may not be resold. You will receive a confirmation e-mail from Amazon within 48 hours of starting a free trial of Amazon Music Unlimited that indicates the dollar amount of the promotional credit and that the dollar amount of the credit has been added to your customer account. The e-mail will also provide instructions on how to redeem the promotional credit. If any of the products or content related to this offer are returned, your refund will equal the amount you paid for the product or content, subject to applicable refund policies. If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid. Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time. Unless an Amazon Gift Card is the stated benefit of the promotion, promotional codes (including those placed directly in accounts) may not be redeemed for Amazon Gift Cards. This promotion is available only to customers located and with a billing address in the United States.