This backpack has room for a 15-inch MacBook Pro & stealthily opens from the back: $23 (40% off)

- Nov. 10th 2018 10:33 am ET

0

Kopack (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Lightweight Laptop Backpack for $22.90 shipped when code 595FP229 has been applied during checkout. That’s 40% off its typical rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $11. This bag opens from the back, virtually eliminating the chance of someone going unnoticed when attempting to steal your gear. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Quickly and easily charge gear in your bag when you put a power bank in it for $10. This option has a 5200mAh capacity and is one of Amazon’s best-sellers.

Kopack Lightweight Laptop Backpack features:

  • Pack your things using 10+ slots;
  • Padded shoulder straps and back padding offer extra back support and comfort.
  • Luggage strap allows backpack to slide over the luggage upright handle tube for easy transport while traveling.

