This backpack has room for a 15-inch MacBook Pro & stealthily opens from the back: $23 (40% off)

Kopack (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Lightweight Laptop Backpack for $22.90 shipped when code 595FP229 has been applied during checkout. That’s 40% off its typical rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $11. This bag opens from the back, virtually eliminating the chance of someone going unnoticed when attempting to steal your gear. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

