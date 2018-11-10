Serve up scrumptious sides in this Lodge 2-Qt. Cast Iron Dutch Oven: $18.50 (Amazon low, 40% off)

10:14 am ET

Amazon offers the Lodge 2-Quart Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Dutch Oven in Black for $18.59 shipped. Same at Target. It goes for $22 at Walmart. Beyond that, you’d pay well over $30 elsewhere. Today’s deal is an Amazon all-time low. With Thanksgiving under two weeks away, it’s a good idea to take inventory of your cookery to make sure you’re well-prepared for the big feast. Perhaps pick one of these up for a tasty side dish. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 3,600 at-home chefs.

Protect your hands when retrieving hot plates and pans from the kitchen. This pair of Amazon best-selling Silicone Oven Mitts should do the trick.

Meanwhile, if you need some culinary inspiration for your upcoming Turkey Day dinner, take a look at our roundup of cookbooks that’ll be perfect for your Thanksgiving recipes.

Lodge 2-Quart Dutch Oven Features:

  • The right tool to sear, sauté, simmer, braise, bake, roast and fry
  • Brutally tough for decades of cooking
  • Seasoned for a natural, easy-release finish that improves with use
  • Unparalleled in heat retention and even heating
  • At home in the oven, on the stove, on the grill or over the campfire
