Take 20% off Nomad Goods: Leather Apple Watch Bands from $48, Wallet w/ Tile $64, more

Ending today, Nomad is taking 20% off of full-priced in-stock items site-wide when you use code EARLYBIRD at checkout. Though this excludes items like the new Base Station, you can still score some great savings on other Nomad goodies. Our top pick is the Black Leather Apple Watch Bands that start at $47.96 with the above code. Shipping applies and varies. These bands are made from USA-sourced Horween leather and are built to develop a patina over time. I love that about quality leather, as it gives every band a different look. Nomad is a favorite around here, and you can learn more about them in many of our hands-on reviews.

Nomad Base Station

Other Nomad items on sale: