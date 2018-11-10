Update your workout look with this PUMA Sports Bra 2-Pack for $10 shipped at Costco

Costco offers its members the PUMA Women’s Seamless Sports Bra 2-Pack for $9.99 shipped. Non-Costco members will have to tack on a 5% surcharge. Regardless, it’s a great deal for ladies’ name-brand activewear. For further comparison, Amazon third-party sellers charge almost double this price for a 2-pack, while Nordstrom Rack sells a single bra for $13 before shipping costs. They’re designed for medium impact workouts and feature removable cups. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Meanwhile, Amazon has the Fruit of the Loom Women’s Cotton Pullover Sports Bra 3-Pack in Pin Dot / Popsicle / Pink for $7 shipped. This style is a little more versatile than the PUMA above, as it can also be worn comfortably with casualwear. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

PUMA Seamless Sports Bra 2-Pack features