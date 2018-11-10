Sphero’s Star Wars app-controlled BB-8 Droid is down to $40 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $150)

Today only, Woot is offering the refurbished Sphero Star Wars BB-8 Droid Robot for $39.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. That’s $60 off the going rate in new condition at retailers like Best Buy and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This droid can be controlled with your smartphone or tablet from up to 100-ft. away. Customers will receive a 90-day warranty with their purchase. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Sphero Star Wars BB-8 Droid Robot features: