Target’s Home Sale features 25% off everything you need to make your home holiday-ready

- Nov. 10th 2018 10:48 am ET

0

This weekend only, Target takes 25% off home decor, bedding, furniture, and much more in its Home Sale. Discount shows in-cart, and free shipping applies on all items. Whether you want to believe it or not, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Get your home into the festive spirit by picking up this Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 48-inch White Berry Pine Needle Wreath for $74.99. That’s a $25 savings. Whether you hang it over your mantle or entryway, it’ll add a nice touch of holiday whimsy to your space. Reviews are light on this item, but Hearth & Hand is a well-rated brand. Jump below for more of our top picks from the Target Home Sale.

Top picks from the Target Home Sale:

