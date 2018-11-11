Save up to 45% on Braun razor, Oral-B toothbrush and much more starting at $10 shipped

- Nov. 11th 2018 10:08 am ET

From $10
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 45% off personal care products starting at under $10 shipped. There is a wide selection of items in today’s sale from name brands like Braun, Oral-B, Olay, and Old Spice. Many of discounted products are down to new Amazon all-time lows, like the Oral-B 9600 Electric Toothbrush, which drops to $128.94 from $190 when clipping the on-page coupon. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 800 customers. Be sure to shop the entire sale here.

If you’re treating your teeth with a new toothbrush, pick up a new tube of toothpaste with your savings and make your pearly whites shine.

Oral-B 9600 Electric Toothbrush features:

  • Gum Protection Technology app helps you see and improve the way you brush
  • Pro Gum Care Refill gently clean the gum line without irritation
  • Electric Toothbrush featuring 6 cleaning modes to brush based on your needs
  • Position detection helps you brush every area for the right amount of time
  • Newly designed charger has a stay-clean design
