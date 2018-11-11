Today’s Gold Box takes up to 40% off Greenworks pressure washer and accessories from $10

- Nov. 11th 2018 9:47 am ET

From $10
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 40% off a selection of Greenworks pressure washer and accessories starting at $10.50 shipped. One standout is the Greenworks 1600 PSI 13 Amp Pressure Washer for $69.99. That’s good for a $30 discount from the going rate, comes within $2 of the all-time low and is the best we’ve seen in 2018. It features a 20-foot high pressure hose, 1600 PSI  and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 170 customers. Shop the entire sale here.

The Greenworks pressure washer includes a 35-foot power cord. But if that isn’t long enough, use your savings to bring home an extra outdoor extension cable at Amazon.

Greenworks Pressure Washer features:

Green works offers a wide range of pressure washer cleaning solutions to fit any homeowners needs. The 1600 PSI Pressure Washer features a powerful 13Amp Universal motor and all of the accessories you need to get the job done right.

From $10

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Green Deals GreenWorks

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go