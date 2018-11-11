Today’s Gold Box takes up to 40% off Greenworks pressure washer and accessories from $10

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 40% off a selection of Greenworks pressure washer and accessories starting at $10.50 shipped. One standout is the Greenworks 1600 PSI 13 Amp Pressure Washer for $69.99. That’s good for a $30 discount from the going rate, comes within $2 of the all-time low and is the best we’ve seen in 2018. It features a 20-foot high pressure hose, 1600 PSI and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 170 customers. Shop the entire sale here.

The Greenworks pressure washer includes a 35-foot power cord. But if that isn’t long enough, use your savings to bring home an extra outdoor extension cable at Amazon.

Greenworks Pressure Washer features: