Make deviled eggs easier this Thanksgiving with the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker for $15 shipped

Amazon is offering the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker in Black for $14.99 shipped. Normally around $20, this is a match of our last mention and only $2 above its all-time low at Amazon. If you love hard (or soft) boiled eggs (or any other style, actually), this is a great tool to have in the kitchen. With the press of a button and a few minutes, you’ll have finished eggs without any mess. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 7,000 at-home chefs.
Nomad Base Station
This is one of the best-priced egg cookers around, so finding a quality lower-priced option is hard. But, you can double your cooking space for a few bucks more and pick up the Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker for $24 shipped. You’ll be able to cook 12 eggs instead of six, for only around $10 more.
Dash Rapid Egg Cooker features:
- SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: Dash Rapid Egg Cooker is the ORIGINAL (and most trusted) egg cooker on the market, for perfect eggs, your way, EVERY TIME, we guarantee it!
- QUICK + EASY: Short on time? Simply choose your preferred eggs and set the timer. The auto-shut off function prevents overcooking, and the buzzer will alert you when your eggs are ready. Its so simple, even your kids can use it. Power : 360 Watts.Material Plastic, Metal
- VERSATILE: This is the PERFECT appliance for picky eaters, large families, or those who have busy schedules. Hard boiled eggs, soft boiled eggs, poached eggs, scrambled eggs, individual omelets, and all within minutes of the push start button – it couldn’t be easier!