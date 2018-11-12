Make deviled eggs easier this Thanksgiving with the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker for $15 shipped

Amazon is offering the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker in Black for $14.99 shipped. Normally around $20, this is a match of our last mention and only $2 above its all-time low at Amazon. If you love hard (or soft) boiled eggs (or any other style, actually), this is a great tool to have in the kitchen. With the press of a button and a few minutes, you’ll have finished eggs without any mess. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 7,000 at-home chefs.

This is one of the best-priced egg cookers around, so finding a quality lower-priced option is hard. But, you can double your cooking space for a few bucks more and pick up the Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker for $24 shipped. You’ll be able to cook 12 eggs instead of six, for only around $10 more.

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker features: