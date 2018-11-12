Stow a DJI Phantom and 15-inch MacBook Pro in Lowepro’s Droneguard Backpack: $60 (Reg. $275)

Adorama Camera is offering the Lowepro Droneguard Pro 450 Backpack for $59.95 shipped. That’s a shocking $215 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $20. This high-quality backpack has room for a drone and 15-inch MacBook Pro, making it great for tech enthusiasts. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Drop the ability to carry a drone with this stylish option for $26. It has 6 compartments and an external USB charging port that you can connect a power bank to.

Lowepro Droneguard Backpack Pro features:

DRONEGUARD Pro 450. Built specifically for the DJI Phantom Drone Series 1-4, you can trek to any location. It has dedicated quad, propeller and transmitter compartments keep your gear safe and a 15” laptop pocket and mini tablet pouch.