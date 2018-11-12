Give your Apple Watch an elegant look w/ these $5 leather bands

- Nov. 12th 2018 6:11 pm ET

0

Marge Plus (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Leather Apple Watch Band in 42/44mm black or brown for $4.99 shipped when you use code DAYXLFOP at checkout. Normally over $10, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. Apple’s official leather bands are $149, so this is a fantastic way to pick up something similar (and better looking, in some cases) for 1/10 the price. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 2,800 shoppers.

Nomad Base Station

For more ideas on your next Watch band, check out our roundup from $5 shipped.

Marge Plus Leather Apple Watch Band features:

  • Fit Size: Fits 6.3″-7.9″ (160mm-200mm) wrist, it can be men’s or women’s, comfortable touch feeling on your wrist
  • The connector is UPGRADED that it will NEVER fall off as the screw and screw’s depth is renewed and is added glue at the same time that it will be screwed more tightly and deeply
  • 100% Genuine Leather Band

