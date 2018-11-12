Step up to the Ninja Coffee Bar System while it’s over $100 off: $75 (Refurb, Orig. $200)

- Nov. 12th 2018 4:50 pm ET

Get this deal
Orig. $200 $75
0

Today only, Woot is offering the factory-refurbished Ninja Coffee Bar Glass Carafe System with Auto-iQ One Touch (CF092) for $74.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. In new condition, this model fetches between $190 and $210 at Walmart and Amazon. For comparison, Newegg charges $90+ and Amazon is up at $120 for a refurbished Ninja CF092. This is a “pod-free single serve and carafe coffee system” that comes with a 22-oz. double walled tumbler and a built-in frother. It ships with a 90-day limited warranty from Woot and carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While it might not look as slick as the $100 Keurig K-Mini Plus, if you’re looking to move away from coffee pods today’s deal is worth a look. Just want a basic coffee maker? Hamilton Beach has a highly-rated model for $35 or just grab one of those super affordable Mr. Coffee makers for $29 shipped.

Ninja Coffee Bar:

  • Includes  22 oz. double walled tumbler
  • Pod-free single serve and carafe coffee system with Ninja XL Hot & Cold Multi-Serve Tumbler
  • Custom Brews: Classic, Rich, or Over Ice; or Signature Brews: Specialty and Cafe Forte
  • Custom Brew Sizes: Cup, XL Cup, Travel Mug, XL Multi-Serve, Half Carafe, and Full Carafe
  • Built-In frother to brew, froth and drink-all in your favorite mug
  • Advanced Thermal Flavor Extraction Technology and Auto-iQ One-Touch Intelligence
Get this deal
Orig. $200 $75

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
woot

woot
Ninja

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard