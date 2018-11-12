Step up to the Ninja Coffee Bar System while it’s over $100 off: $75 (Refurb, Orig. $200)

Today only, Woot is offering the factory-refurbished Ninja Coffee Bar Glass Carafe System with Auto-iQ One Touch (CF092) for $74.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. In new condition, this model fetches between $190 and $210 at Walmart and Amazon. For comparison, Newegg charges $90+ and Amazon is up at $120 for a refurbished Ninja CF092. This is a “pod-free single serve and carafe coffee system” that comes with a 22-oz. double walled tumbler and a built-in frother. It ships with a 90-day limited warranty from Woot and carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds. More details below.
While it might not look as slick as the $100 Keurig K-Mini Plus, if you’re looking to move away from coffee pods today’s deal is worth a look. Just want a basic coffee maker? Hamilton Beach has a highly-rated model for $35 or just grab one of those super affordable Mr. Coffee makers for $29 shipped.
Ninja Coffee Bar:
- Includes 22 oz. double walled tumbler
- Pod-free single serve and carafe coffee system with Ninja XL Hot & Cold Multi-Serve Tumbler
- Custom Brews: Classic, Rich, or Over Ice; or Signature Brews: Specialty and Cafe Forte
- Custom Brew Sizes: Cup, XL Cup, Travel Mug, XL Multi-Serve, Half Carafe, and Full Carafe
- Built-In frother to brew, froth and drink-all in your favorite mug
- Advanced Thermal Flavor Extraction Technology and Auto-iQ One-Touch Intelligence