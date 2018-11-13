Score up to 20% off of select AmazonBasics office gear from $2.50

- Nov. 13th 2018 6:40 pm ET

Amazon is offering up to 20% off of select AmazonBasics office products with prices starting at $2.50. Shipping varies, as some items are add-ons which require an order of $25+ to lock in no-cost shipping and the discounted price. Our top pick is the Sticky Notes 12-Pack for $7.99 shipped. Normally $10, this is a new all-time low and 20% off the going rate. You can never have enough sticky notes, and this is a great way to stock up before you begin labeling things this holiday season. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 80% of shoppers. View all available products here.

AmazonBasics Sticky Notes features:

  • Adhesive-backed paper notepads for communication and organization
  • Leave notes, reminders, lists and more for colleagues, family or yourself
  • Doesn’t damage surfaces or leave sticky residue
  • Great for both home and work use
