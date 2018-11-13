Effectively mark all leftovers yours with the Brother P-touch Label Maker: $35 (30% off)

Amazon offers the Brother P-touch PTD400AD Label Maker for $34.99 shipped. That’s good for a $15 discount from the going rate and comes within $1 of the all-time low. For comparison, it is currently on sale for $45 at Best Buy. This label maker features a full QWERTY keyboard and allows you to customize your labels with over 600 symbols and 14 fonts. Over 400 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.
Brother P-touch Label Maker features:
- EASY TO USE: The compact design and easy-type QWERTY keyboard feature make the PT-D400AD a versatile and easy label maker to use
- ONE-TOUCH KEYS: Easily add one of 99 frames, over 600 symbols, and 14 fonts by accessing the one-touch keys
- SUPPORTS LARGE CHARACTER PRINTING: The P-touch Versatile Easy-to-Use Label Maker supports up to 7 font sizes
- AC ADAPTER INCLUDED: The PT-D400AD includes an easy to use AC Adapter and can operate on 6 AA batteries (not included)
- FOR USE WITH BROTHER GENUINE TAPES: Use Brother Genuine P-touch TZe tapes up to 18mm (approximately 3/4”) for best performance