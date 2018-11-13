Amazon’s in-house brand Buttoned Down cuts up to 50% off its dress shirts & accessories

For a limited time only, Amazon is offering up to 50% off select styles of men’s dress shirts and accessories from its in-house brand Buttoned Down. Prices are as marked. Even better, all orders receive free delivery. The most notable deal from this sale is the Tailored Fit Gingham & Stripe Non-Iron Dress Shirt for $41.65. That’s an Amazon all-time low and regularly is priced at $49. This dress shirt is perfect for the holidays and would look great with or without a tie. You can also style it with dress pants or jeans alike. Plus, its gingham material is not-only festive but also very in-style. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Style the gingham shirt with the Classic Silk 2-inch Skinny Necktie that’s also on sale for $17.60. That’s a savings of $4.50 from the original rate and this tie will be a staple pice in your wardrobe to wear for years to come. Plus, the skinny tie is very modern and will look great for the holiday season.

Button Downed Gingham Dress Shirt features: