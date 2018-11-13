GAP’s 40% off sitewide sale gets you looking fresh for the holidays with coats, sweaters, more

- Nov. 13th 2018 12:41 pm ET

For a limited time only, Gap is offering an extra 40% off sitewide with code STYLE. Plus, the same code unlocks free shipping for purchases over $25, which is usually reserved for orders of $50+. This is the perfect opportunity to score great deals on jeans, outerwear, pajamas, and more for the holidays.

The men’s Wool-Blend Peacoat is a classic piece that you can wear for years to come and is great for work, holiday parties and more. Originally priced at $198, during the sale you can find it marked down to $119. Pair this coat with the Pattern Poplin Shirt and the Selvedge Jeans in Slim Fit for a very stylish, modern look.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, spruce up your eyewear for the holidays with Sunglass Hut’s Early Black Friday Sale that’s offering up to 50% off Ray-Ban, Oakley and more.

