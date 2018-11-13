Game like the pros with a new Alienware or ROCCAT high-precision mouse from $34 shipped

- Nov. 13th 2018 4:57 pm ET

Amazon offers the ROCCAT KONE Pure Optical RGB Gaming Mouse for $39.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Normally selling for $60 at retailers like B&H, that’s good for a 33% discount and matches the Amazon all-time low. Alongside its high-precision optical sensor, standout features include 17 programmable button functions and eye-catching RGB lighting. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more.

We also spotted the Alienware Advanced Gaming Mouse for $34.37 shipped. That’s good for a 25% discount from the going rate and the best we’ve seen in months. It carries a 3.9/5 star rating from over 100 customers. And don’t forget that the AmazonBasics Ergonomic Mouse is down to $9.50 shipped (Reg. $15+).

Treat yourself to a new mousepad with your savings. There are a variety of options at Amazon starting at under $10 shipped.

ROCCAT KONE Pure Mouse features:

The KONE PURE Owl-Eye was designed and built for gamers who wanted the fan-favorite design of the KONE EMP in a slimmer package. At 88 grams and 91% the size of its bigger brother, the competitive-weight KONE PURE Owl-Eye packs one hell of a punch. Featuring a Pro-Grip surface for maximum mouse control, its champion-grade ergonomics make it a top choice for gamers who take their peripherals seriously and like to game hard. Despite its reduced size, it boasts industry-leading optics with its ROCCAT Owl-Eye optical sensor plus a powerful MCU. The KONE PURE Owl-Eye is champion grade.

