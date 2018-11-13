Tuesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Sunglass Hut, The North Face, Lacoste, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- The North Face bundles you up for winter with up to 40% off past-season jackets, vests, more
- Volcom’s Friends & Family Sale is live with 40% off sitewide: outerwear, MacBook bags, more
- L.L. Bean takes 25% off your order with promo code FALL25 at checkout
- Nordstrom is offering Nike Dry Training Pants for men at just $40 shipped
- Score the Zella Xiete Hooded Jacket for $59 at Nordstrom
Casual and Formalwear |
- Ray-Ban, Oakley, Michael Kors & more up to 50% off at Sunglass Hut’s Early Black Friday Sale
- Nordstrom Rack’s Boot Up Sale takes up to 40% off UGG, Sorel, Sperry & more
- Amazon’s in-house brand Buttoned Down cuts up to 50% off its dress shirts & accessories
- GAP’s 40% off sitewide sale gets you looking fresh for the holidays with coats, sweaters, more
- Eddie Bauer’s Countdown to Black Friday Sale takes 40% off sitewide with apparel from $30
- Lacoste takes up to 50% off sale items, with outerwear, sweaters & more from $34
Home Goods and more |
- Ease aches and pains with a Mynt Massager Pillow from $28 at Amazon, today only
- This Ninja Pro Blender comes with 2 tumblers and is now down to $70 (Reg. $100+)
- Dyson’s 3-in-1 Hot + Cool Purifier keeps climates right in all seasons: $170 (Refurb, Orig. $600)
- Under Armour’s Lunch Box is perfect for school or work at $23 shipped (Amazon all-time low)
- Take 20% off of Amazon’s household essential brand Solimo from $1.50 shipped