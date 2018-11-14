Add CORSAIR’s Dark Core Mouse + Qi Charging Mousepad to your desk for $90 ($170 value)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the CORSAIR Dark Core SE Qi Charging Optical Gaming Mouse bundled with a Wireless Charging Mousepad for $89.99 shipped. Purchasing both separately would typically run you $170, with today’s offer saving you $80 and being the best we’ve tracked. At first glance, the Dark Core Gaming Mouse’s RGB lighting might be its more eye-catching feature. Take a closer look, and you’ll notice its nine programmable buttons, Qi charging support, and customizable form factor. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

We still have a few other Alienware or ROCCAT gaming mouse on sale from $34 shipped right now. If you don’t need the premium features like Qi charging, pair one of these mice with a mousepad from under $10.

CORSAIR Dark Core SE Gaming Mouse features: