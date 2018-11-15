Thursday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: COACH, Cole Haan, Shark Navigator Vacuum, more

Welcome to our new daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Sierra Trading Post offers boots & jackets from $40 + free shipping: North Face, Columbia & more
- Columbia’s Early Bird Sale helps you with timely gift-giving with up to 40% off jackets, vests, more
- Joe’s New Balance Outlet offers the Men’s 247 Shoes for $30 shipped w/ code FLASH247
- Finish Line via Macy’s offers the Skechers Men’s Relven Velton Training Sneakers for $30
- Nike offers its Men’s PG 2.5 Basketball Shoes in Racer for $66 (Reg. $110)
Casual and Formalwear |
- Old Navy’s Pre Black Friday Event knocks 40% off sitewide to refresh your fall wardrobe
- Timbuk2’s Parkside MacBook Backpack is at an Amazon all-time low of $40 shipped
- Save big during Cole Haan’s Grand Gifting Event with 30% off sitewide: boots, dress shoes, more
- COACH’s Thanksgiving Sale takes a rare 30% off handbags, wallets, briefcases & more
- As part of its Black Friday specials, Macy’s discounts a selection of Family Pajamas matching sleepwear from $5
Home Goods and more |
- Target’s Holiday Beauty Box will leave your skin & hair flawless for only $7 shipped
- Keep your home tidy with Shark’s Navigator Professional Vacuum: $70 (Refurb, Orig. $150)
- Ninja’s Coffee Bar Auto-iQ Brewer lets you pick a preferred richness level: $79 (save $50)
- Warm those aching bones with these Gold Box Heating Pad deals from $24 shipped
- Holiday household essentials from $6 at Amazon today: cleaning supplies, candles, more