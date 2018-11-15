Get Black Friday pricing now with Microsoft’s Xbox One Wireless Controller at $40 (Reg. $50+)

antonline (98.5% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Microsoft Xbox One Wireless Controller for $39.99 shipped. That’s over $10 off the rate at Amazon and is match for Black Friday pricing that will be offered at retailers like Best Buy. Enjoy multiplayer gaming this holiday season when you snag an extra controller for your Xbox One. Rated 4+ stars by over 70% of reviewers.

Keep your gaming area clutter free when you pick up a charging station. This Dual Controller Charging Station is $21, and makes it dead simple to dock two controllers and ensure fully charged for your next gaming session.

Microsoft Xbox One Wireless Controller features:

Compatible with Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One, Windows 10.

Includes Bluetooth technology for gaming on Windows 10 PCs and tablets

Stay on target with textured grip