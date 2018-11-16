Jump into the pilot seat with Air Cavalry PRO for iOS, matching an all-time low at $1 (Reg. $6)

Air Cavalry PRO for iOS is now on sale for $1. The helicopter flight sim has sat at $6 for nearly a year now and hasn’t been down this low since late 2017. Considering how rarely this one goes on sale, and that this is matching the all-time low, you might want to jump in while you can if this catches your eye. Whether it’s the UH-60 Black Hawk, AH-64 Apache, or a UH-1 Iroquois, you can choose from 14 different aircrafts to pilot, multiple regions and environments, destructible buildings, and much more. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,200 gamers. More details below.

The popular Bloons TD 6 tower defense game for iOS hit its all-time low today and Disney’s Castle of Illusion platformer is still down at $3. But make sure you load up on discounted iTunes credit before all the best apps go on sale for Black Friday.

iOS Universal: Air Cavalry PRO: $1 (Reg. $6)

Air Cavalry PRO :