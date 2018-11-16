Jump into the pilot seat with Air Cavalry PRO for iOS, matching an all-time low at $1 (Reg. $6)

- Nov. 16th 2018 5:00 pm ET

Air Cavalry PRO for iOS is now on sale for $1. The helicopter flight sim has sat at $6 for nearly a year now and hasn’t been down this low since late 2017. Considering how rarely this one goes on sale, and that this is matching the all-time low, you might want to jump in while you can if this catches your eye. Whether it’s the UH-60 Black Hawk, AH-64 Apache, or a UH-1 Iroquois, you can choose from 14 different aircrafts to pilot, multiple regions and environments, destructible buildings, and much more. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,200 gamers. More details below.

Air Cavalry PRO:

More than 5,000,000 people around the world downloaded Air Cavalry!

Air Cavalry flight simulator offers next-gen console quality graphics, ultimate physics of aircrafts and weapons. 

Fly some of the most advanced helicopters in the world, including the UH-60 Black Hawk, AH-64 Apache, MV-22B Osprey, UH-1 Iroquois, OH-6 Cayuse, CH-47 Chinook, CH-53 Super Stallion, AH-1Z Cobra, Mi-24 Hind, Eurocopter Tiger, Kiowa Warrior, Mi-8 Hip or Ka-50 Black Shark in various regional environments, building on your flying skills and experience. 

