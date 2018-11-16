TUMI Semi-Annual Sale gets you ready for holiday travel: luggage, briefcases & more from $59

Get ready for holiday travel during TUMI’s Semi-Annual Sale with select luggage, briefcases, wallets, backpacks, accessories, and more from $59. Prices are as marked. Even better, all orders receive free delivery.
Breeze through the airport with the Expandable 4 Wheeled Carry-On for $499. For comparison, it was originally priced at $625. This spacious carry-on lets you hold all of your essentials and also includes a passport pocket for convenient traveling. It’s a great bag for weekend trips, too.
Our top picks from TUMI include:
- T-Pass Business Class Brief Pack $395 (Orig. $495)
- Expandable 4 Wheeled Carry-On $499 (Orig. $625)
- Hanging Travel Kit $105 (Orig. $135)
- Sheppard Deluxe Brief Pack $359 (Orig. $450)
- TUMI ID Lock Global Double Billfold $129 (Orig. $165)
- TUMI ID Lock Money Clip Card Case $59 (Orig. $75)
- …and even more deals…