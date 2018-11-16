Upgrade your gaming setup w/ this wireless Turtle Beach headset for $120 (20% off)

- Nov. 16th 2018 7:09 pm ET

$120
Amazon offers the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Premium Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset for PS4 or Xbox One at $119.95 shipped. Also at Target, Best Buy, and direct. Normally $150, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked outside of a quick drop to $105 earlier in the year. The holidays generally hold a lot of gaming time for me, so this is a great upgrade to any setup to remove the wires. Though reviews are mixed at Amazon, ratings at Best Buy are solid with 4.1/5 stars.

If you don’t mind the wires, check out this cross-platform gaming headset for $24 shipped. It’ll work with any console or PC, and gives you a break on spending during this holiday season.

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gaming Headset features:

  • 100% wireless – the included wireless USB adapter uses Smart channel-hopping Technology for a best-in-class wireless game and chat audio experience
  • DTS headphone: x Surround sound Technology – creates a highly immersive 7.1 channel soundstage around your head for the most immersive Surround sound audio experience on PS4
  • Active noise-cancellation – block out unwanted background distractions and stay fully immersed in your games. Enjoy Hearing Pure game and chat audio. And nothing else
  • Bluetooth connectivity – take calls and listen to your favorite music while gaming. Additionally, connect to the new Turtle Beach audio hub app to adjust a variety of settings
  • Glasses friendly comfort – the ear-cushions are wrapped in a Premium synthetic leather, and feature Turtle Beach’s ProSpecs glasses friendly design which removes pressure on your glasses

