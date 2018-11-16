Upgrade your gaming setup w/ this wireless Turtle Beach headset for $120 (20% off)

Amazon offers the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Premium Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset for PS4 or Xbox One at $119.95 shipped. Also at Target, Best Buy, and direct. Normally $150, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked outside of a quick drop to $105 earlier in the year. The holidays generally hold a lot of gaming time for me, so this is a great upgrade to any setup to remove the wires. Though reviews are mixed at Amazon, ratings at Best Buy are solid with 4.1/5 stars.

If you don’t mind the wires, check out this cross-platform gaming headset for $24 shipped. It’ll work with any console or PC, and gives you a break on spending during this holiday season.

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gaming Headset features: