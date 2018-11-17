Repair your tech at home w/ Amazon’s $7.50 Smartphone Tool Kit

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Smartphone Repair Kit for $7.58 shipped. That’s good for around 30% off the regular going rate, a match of our previous mention as well as the all-time low price. This kit comes with everything needed for basic tech repairs around the house, including a screwdriver, mini pry bars and more. It all arrives in a zippered pouch that’s perfect for keeping everything organized. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Perhaps a multi-tool is better suited for your DIY adventures? Swing by our roundup with the best options starting at $5, including brands like Gerber, Leatherman, and many more.

AmazonBasics Smartphone Repair Kit features: