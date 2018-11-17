Today’s Amazon Gold Box lets you save big on Anki educational robots from $97.50

- Nov. 17th 2018 9:56 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a selection of Anki educational robots on sale from $97.50 shipped. Our top pick is the Overdrive Starter Kit for $97.50. Normally $140 or so, this matches an all-time low from back in 2017 and is the best available. These toys are great for getting kids into coding and technology, and today is a great way to save before Black Friday. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Nomad Base Station

If the included track isn’t long enough, be sure to pick up some straight or curved extension pieces. They’re around $20 shipped for two, and it’d be a great addition to any starter kit.

Anki Overdriver Starter Kit features:

  • Use your mobile device to take command of real robotic Supercars in Anki OVERDRIVE.
  • Build up to eight battlefields in seconds with the Starter Kit.
  • Battle and race against friends or AI controlled vehicles. Wifi required for battles between iOS and Android devices
  • An Anki OVERDRIVE Starter Kit and a compatible mobile device are required to play.
  • Expand the battle with expansion tracks, Supercars and the all-new Supertrucks.

