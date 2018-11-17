Today’s Amazon Gold Box lets you save big on Anki educational robots from $97.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a selection of Anki educational robots on sale from $97.50 shipped. Our top pick is the Overdrive Starter Kit for $97.50. Normally $140 or so, this matches an all-time low from back in 2017 and is the best available. These toys are great for getting kids into coding and technology, and today is a great way to save before Black Friday. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.
Nomad Base Station
If the included track isn’t long enough, be sure to pick up some straight or curved extension pieces. They’re around $20 shipped for two, and it’d be a great addition to any starter kit.
Anki Overdriver Starter Kit features:
- Use your mobile device to take command of real robotic Supercars in Anki OVERDRIVE.
- Build up to eight battlefields in seconds with the Starter Kit.
- Battle and race against friends or AI controlled vehicles. Wifi required for battles between iOS and Android devices
- An Anki OVERDRIVE Starter Kit and a compatible mobile device are required to play.
- Expand the battle with expansion tracks, Supercars and the all-new Supertrucks.