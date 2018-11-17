Bring home the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells for $249 shipped ($50 off)

Amazon offers the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells for $249 shipped. Also at Walmart. Regularly $299, today’s deal is a match of our previous mentions over the last six months and also the best price available. This is an easy way to bring some fitness to your home. Each dumbbell can be configured from 5 to 52-pounds in varying increments. A dedicated stand keeps things nice and tidy when not in-use. Includes a two-year warranty with purchase. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

With your savings, consider picking up this best-selling set of resistance bands for $23 via Amazon. This is an easy way to introduce leg workouts without purchasing pricey equipment. Rated an impressive 4.8/5 stars by over 500 Amazon reviewers.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells features: