Scoring all 9 seasons of Dragon Ball Z in Digital HD for $7 each is Kamehame-awesome (Reg. $30)

Microsoft Store is offering all nine seasons of Dragon Ball Z in Digital HD for $6.99 each. Currently, Amazon charges $30 per season. This is the best deal we’ve seen for anyone who is interested in adding this popular anime series to their viewing library, outside of the inaugural season being offered for free here-and-there. Note that this is the English dubbed version you’ll be getting here. Even if you’re a subs purist, if anything, this will take you back to those days when you rushed home after school to catch Toonami on TV. Each season is rated 4+/5 stars.

Not a fan of Dragon Ball? Understandable, it can be an exhaustive series. However, allow us to recommend a much more mellow 1-season wonder in Cowboy Bebop, which is $10 in Digital HD at Amazon and Microsoft Store.

On a similar note, we could also suggest Outlaw Star: The Complete Series in Digital HD for $10 (Reg. $54). It’s the series that inspired Firefly (or the series Firefly ripped off, depending on whom you ask).

Dragon Ball Z features: