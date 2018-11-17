Best Buy offers $80 off Dyson’s V6 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vacuum: $200 shipped, today only

- Nov. 17th 2018 10:27 am ET

$200
0

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Dyson V6 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vacuum (216829-01) for $199.99 shipped. Also available direct, as a part of its Deals of the Day. That’s $80 off the typical rate and is a match for our last mention. This battery-operated vacuum has a 20 minute runtime and works on floors, ceilings, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

While Dyson is a favorite brand of many, Bissell also makes respectable vacuums. If you’re willing to give up cordless capabilities, the Bissell CleanView Vacuum is $90 and an Amazon best-seller.

Dyson V6 Cord-Free Stick Vacuum features:

  • Keeps carpets and hard floors looking great
  • Care for surfaces of all types with flexible cleaning options.
  • Bagless technology
  • Saves time and energy with no bags to buy or replace.
  • Rechargeable battery
$200

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Dyson

About the Author