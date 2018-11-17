Black Friday comes early for Kershaw knives in Amazon’s Gold Box from $35 shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Kershaw pocket knives from $35 shipped. Our top pick is the Blur Every Day Carry Pocket Knife with SpeedSafe Opening for $34.99. Normally closer to $60, this is a match for the lowest that we’ve tracked in the past few years and just $5 above its all-time low at Amazon set back in 2014. I own this pocket knife and it’s a go-to when I need a reliable and sharp blade in my pocket. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

The Lansky BladeMedic is a must-have for any knife owner. It’s just $10 shipped and will help you keep just about any blade in tip-top condition. Having a dull knife is never useful, so this can help keep everything as sharp as when you took it out of the box.

Kershaw Blur Pocket Knife features: