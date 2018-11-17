Panasonic’s Nose/Ear Hair Trimmer also works on beards and eyebrows: $7 shipped (40% off)

- Nov. 17th 2018 10:03 am ET

Amazon is offering the Panasonic Nose/Ear Hair Trimmer (ER-GN30-K) for $6.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. That’s 40% off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Don’t let its name make you think that it only works on on ear/nose hair. This trimmer can also be used to detail beards and eyebrows, making it a no-brainer at this price. Rated 4+ stars by nearly 80% of reviewers.

Since this trimmer runs off of AA batteries, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to use today’s savings towards an AmazonBasics 8-pack for $6. With over 23,500 reviews and a 4+ star rating, these batteries are a respectable option to have on-hand.

Panasonic Nose/Ear Hair Trimmer features:

  • Vortex Cleaning System
  • Wet/dry Operation
  • Hypoallergenic Stainless Steel Blades
  • Requires 1 AA Battery
