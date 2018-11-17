Shoot, score, and save with Playmobil’s NHL Hockey Arena for $28 (Amazon low, Reg. $50+)

Amazon offers the Playmobil NHL Hockey Arena for $27.95 shipped. That’s an Amazon all-time low. It had been steadily dropping in price from $50 for the last month. Meanwhile, Target charges closer to $50, even after in-cart discount. Kids can create fierce 2-on-2 battles featuring their favorite teams thanks to the included decals. (You’re on your own if you’re a Vegas Knights fan as this toy was made pre-expansion. Also, that unfortunately means no Gritty.) Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Want to make the experience a little more authentic? Pick up the Playmobil NHL Zamboni Machine for $12 shipped. Aside from being a nice addition to the arena playset above, it would also make a great desk ornament for any hockey fan.

Playmobil NHL Hockey Arena features:

Skate into action with your own hockey match at the NHL Hockey Arena

The four NHL players feature a movable arm and hockey stick

Simply pull back the lever to swing the stick and fire the puck down the rink

Use the goalie to defend against offensive plays

Kids can customize each player to represent their favorite NHL team using the included decals