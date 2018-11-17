Shoot, score, and save with Playmobil’s NHL Hockey Arena for $28 (Amazon low, Reg. $50+)

Amazon offers the Playmobil NHL Hockey Arena for $27.95 shipped. That’s an Amazon all-time low. It had been steadily dropping in price from $50 for the last month. Meanwhile, Target charges closer to $50, even after in-cart discount. Kids can create fierce 2-on-2 battles featuring their favorite teams thanks to the included decals. (You’re on your own if you’re a Vegas Knights fan as this toy was made pre-expansion. Also, that unfortunately means no Gritty.) Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Want to make the experience a little more authentic? Pick up the Playmobil NHL Zamboni Machine for $12 shipped. Aside from being a nice addition to the arena playset above, it would also make a great desk ornament for any hockey fan.
Playmobil NHL Hockey Arena features:
- Skate into action with your own hockey match at the NHL Hockey Arena
- The four NHL players feature a movable arm and hockey stick
- Simply pull back the lever to swing the stick and fire the puck down the rink
- Use the goalie to defend against offensive plays
- Kids can customize each player to represent their favorite NHL team using the included decals
