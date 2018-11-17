Ring Video Doorbell 2 hits Black Friday pricing at $140 + FREE Echo Dot ($250 value)

Best Buy offers the Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $139.99 shipped. Even better? You’ll receive a free 3rd generation Echo Dot with purchase ($50 value, added in cart). You’ll need to be a My Best Buy member to redeem this offer, but no worries, it’s free to signup. Today’s deal is $60 off the regular price, a match of the expected Black Friday going rate and the best available. Add in the extra Echo Dot value and you’re saving even further. Ring Video Doorbell 2 offers easy installation and provides a direct live feed of your front door to a smartphone and other devices. It captures footage in 1080p, making it easy to know when a valuable holiday package has arrived. You can learn more about the 3rd generation Echo Dot here. Rated 4/5 stars by 3,500 Amazon reviewers.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 features: