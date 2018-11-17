These women’s onesie pajamas are comfy, cute, and on sale for $21 at Target (25% off)

- Nov. 17th 2018 8:50 am ET

Target takes 25% off its selection of women’s union suits. (A “union suit” is just a fancier word for “adult onesie,” by the way.) Discount is reflected at checkout and all orders receive free shipping. Most of these styles are rated 4+/5 stars, including our top pick: the Harry Potter Gryffindor Union Suit for $20.99. That’s a $7 savings and the best deal we could find for this wizarding onesie. Walmart third-parties charge at least $30 for similar. You could possibly wear this to the theatrical showing of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and nobody would bat an eyelash. (Mostly because the theater will be dark.)  Head below for more from this sale.

More women’s union suit deals:

Harry Potter Union Suit features:

  • 100% Polyester Angel Fleece
  • Front zip, hooded Harry Potter union suit
  • Metallic gold embroidery, woven patch
  • 3D Hogwarts scarf detail
  • Side Seam Pockets
  • Ribbed knit cuffs

 

