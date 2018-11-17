These women’s onesie pajamas are comfy, cute, and on sale for $21 at Target (25% off)

Target takes 25% off its selection of women’s union suits. (A “union suit” is just a fancier word for “adult onesie,” by the way.) Discount is reflected at checkout and all orders receive free shipping. Most of these styles are rated 4+/5 stars, including our top pick: the Harry Potter Gryffindor Union Suit for $20.99. That’s a $7 savings and the best deal we could find for this wizarding onesie. Walmart third-parties charge at least $30 for similar. You could possibly wear this to the theatrical showing of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and nobody would bat an eyelash. (Mostly because the theater will be dark.) Head below for more from this sale.
More women’s union suit deals:
- Cookie Monster Union Suit: $21 (Reg $28)
- Winnie the Pooh Union Suit: $21 (Reg. $28)
- Panda Union Suit: $21 (Reg. $28)
- Mickey Mouse Union Suit: $21 (Reg. $28)
- …and even more deals…
Harry Potter Union Suit features:
- 100% Polyester Angel Fleece
- Front zip, hooded Harry Potter union suit
- Metallic gold embroidery, woven patch
- 3D Hogwarts scarf detail
- Side Seam Pockets
- Ribbed knit cuffs
The holidays are coming, outfit your entire family with matching pajamas from $10 https://t.co/2buUc7gKWW by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/RMWpBp24Nt
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) November 9, 2018